Updated Game Content
Every map in Half-Life 2 has been looked over by Valve level designers to fix longstanding bugs, restore content and features lost to time, and improve the quality of a few things like lightmap resolution and fog:
- Fixed pops, holes in the world, fading-out and disappearing objects across the game.
- Rebalanced the lighting across Half-Life 2 to account for playing with HDR on or off, using the original release as reference.
- Cleaner, smoother horizon lines thanks to new radial fog!
- Added higher-resolution lightmaps across the game!
- Removed green glow from the G-Man model’s eyes in the opening of the game, and restored the reflective glint as seen in the original release.
- Fixed missing grass sprites and blacked-out models throughout the game!